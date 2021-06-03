CareerStaff Unlimited Awarded Healthcare Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

DALLAS, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareerStaff Unlimited, a leading provider of workforce solutions and contract positions for healthcare professionals seeking travel and per diem employment, today announced that it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Healthcare Staffing Services Certification. Companies that receive this certification demonstrate continuous compliance with performance standards in connecting clients with talented healthcare professionals while ensuring the delivery of safe and exceptional patient care.

“Healthcare Staffing Services Certification recognizes healthcare staffing firms committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend CareerStaff for using certification to strengthen its program structure and management framework, as well as to enhance its staff recruitment and development processes.”

CareerStaff underwent a rigorous, unannounced virtual review where a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including leadership, human resources, information management, and performance management & improvement. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“We are honored to receive The Joint Commission’s Healthcare Staffing Services Certification,'' says Josh Bellus, COO of CareerStaff Unlimited. ”This validates our mission to connect our clients with talented healthcare professionals ensuring the delivery of exceptional patient care. Our healthcare workforce solutions help clients meet their workforce objectives with quality standards top of mind and this certification reaffirms that.”

A critical aspect of The Joint Commission's philosophy is performance measurement and improvement. The Joint Commission expects staffing firms to continuously monitor key quality indicators and take steps to strive for improvement. This aligns perfectly with CareerStaff’s core values as the Company strives to provide the best candidate and client experience.

For more information about the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Healthcare Staffing Services Certification, please visit The Joint Commission website.

