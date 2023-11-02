The careers that will survive the AI revolution – and pay the highest salary

The careers that will survive the AI revolution

AI-proof jobs

Fears are mounting that AI could wipe out the livelihoods of millions of Britons, as the Government’s AI safety summit enters its second day. Arriving at the summit, Rishi Sunak urged industry figureheads and politicians “not to be alarmist” about the rapid rise of AI, but conceded that governments “have a responsibility to act” now to guide its development.

Among the most immediate concerns shared by the British public is that artificial intelligence will begin to replace humans in the workplace, costing thousands their jobs.

Roughly half of British workers believe AI will impact their jobs in some way in the next five years, according to a study by PwC. Just last month, BT announced it would cut 55,000 jobs, and replace a fifth of its workers with AI.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts AI could replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs globally in the coming years.

In the near future, customer service phone lines could be answered by a robot, while graphic designers, computer programmers, writers and teachers may well find their roles consumed, at least in part, by software. Some companies have married AI with hologram technology, replacing in-person customer service with digital avatars.

Specialist medical professionals ranked among the highest-paid roles best insulated from the march of technology, according to advertised salaries on Adzuna.

Average salaries for oncologists were £208,942 a year in June, compared to £194,510 last year – an increase of 7.4pc.

Orthodontists, paediatricians, surgeons, and midwives also scored highly, with advertised salaries ranging from £55,000 to £100,000.

However, the average pay for some roles has dipped year-on-year.

Pay across listed vacancies for orthodontists had dropped by 11.5pc, from £120,337 to £106,485, Adzuna said. Meanwhile, pay for midwives skyrocketed by 20.5pc – from £46,213 to £55,696 – in response to an exodus of midwives during the pandemic.

Jobs requiring subjective reasoning, including judges and politicians, were similarly deemed safe from the AI revolution.

MPs are paid £86,584 a year, and while judge vacancies are not advertised on jobsites, they can expect to earn salaries far in excess of £100,000. Adzuna listed 731 vacancies for chief executive positions in June, however, average pay had dropped by 4.6pc year-on-year – from £85,143 to £81,205.

Jobs safe from AI that pay the highest salaries

Elsewhere, the jobsite said society would be reluctant to accept jobs involving “human stories or motivation”, such as influencers, life coaches, or personal trainers, being performed by AI. However, pay for the latter fell from £48,575 to £40,560 across more than 11,000 listed vacancies – a drop of 16.5pc.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, manual labour was also deemed safe from automation. Blue-collar jobs including surfacing, and tamping equipment operators (average salary £85,800), overhead line workers (£51,886) and brick masons (£50,345) dominated the list. Oil rig workers, crane drivers, and carpenters also ranked highly.

Even as companies embracing AI futures replace swathes of their workforce, the presence of the software is expected to generate jobs specifically geared around monitoring its use.

Prompt engineers, AI ethics officers, and AI auditors are expected to be common job roles in the near future, Adzuna said.

But the impact of AI has had a devastating effect on some workers in the tech industry.

Listed salaries for ethical hackers (who test companies’ online security), for example, are half of what they were last year. Across a similar number of vacancies advertised pay fell from £89,888 to £41,417.