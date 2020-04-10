Career change? Floyd Mayweather vows to become 'one of the best trainers in the world'

It’s hard to take Floyd Mayweather seriously whenever he talks about retirement.

The 43-year-old boxing great has made a late-career habit of repeatedly retiring and un-retiring whenever the next big payday surfaces. But now he’s actually talking about an actual career change — as opposed to simply hanging up the gloves.

And it’s one that makes sense. Maybe.

Mayweather posted a video on Instagram late Thursday of himself working on boxing drills with his 14-year-old nephew. In it he vows “I will be one of the best trainers in the world.”

Mayweather inspired by late uncle

Mayweather writes that he’s also worked with his oldest son and admits that he is “new at training.” He said he was inspired by his uncle Roger Mayweather who trained him alongside his dad.

In addition to being a respected trainer, Roger was a world champion boxer in the 1980s. He died in March at 58 due to complications with diabetes.

“Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career,” Mayweather wrote.

Would Mayweather make a good trainer?

Mayweather doesn’t discuss retirement or boxing outside of the context of training in the post. So it’s not clear if he’s actually planning on shifting his professional focus entirely to the endeavor.

Mayweather is one of the most technically sound fighters in the history of the sport, so it stands to reason that he has some genuine insight to offer as a trainer. Then again, those who are the best at what they do don’t necessarily make the best teachers as they’re working with pupils who don’t have the same talent and instincts.

Mayweather certainly trained and worked hard to reach his level. But his natural gifts aren’t things that can be taught.

