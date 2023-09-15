Career advice and mentorship key for Black British Business Awards finalists

Finalist Adejuwon Ogunsanya recommends building a solid network of people to offer mentorship

Adejuwon Ogunsanya’s advice for a successful career in Britain’s banking and finance industry is easy: ask for help.

“Working hard, being a great team player, meeting your targets and generating great revenue for the organisation isn’t enough. This is expected, the status quo,” says Ogunsanya, who leads Wells Fargo’s banking coverage in the UK, Africa and Israel.

The Wells Fargo managing director encountered this lesson early into his career.

‘I am not ashamed of soliciting help from a colleague’

As an associate, Ogunsanya’s attention to detail when preparing presentations and pitch decks for senior leaders earned him the nickname “eagle eye”. However, it only took a single typo for him to lose that trust.

“I was working quite late into the early hours of the morning and made an error on a key KPI [key performance indicator] that was to be presented,” he says. “Unfortunately, on this occasion the KPI figure I reported was off by a factor of four.”

Ogunsanya’s mistake was only noticed by his senior leader mid-presentation to their leadership committee, costing their team the crucial opportunity to showcase how well their business was performing.

“I lost the confidence for a key senior leader that day and it took me quite some time and a considerable effort to build back the trust,” he recalls.

“I’ve since learnt from that situation. I am not ashamed of soliciting help from a colleague or a deal team member to cast an eye over any important task.”

Asking for help should not stop at day-to-day office tasks. Ogunsanya, who spent more than six years at JP Morgan before joining Wells Fargo in 2016, also recommends building a broad network of senior level executives who can offer careers advice and mentorship.

He says: “I treat my career as if it were a company, and I am the CEO. My board of directors consist of some of my mentors and sponsors, and they change as well depending on which phase in my career I am in or about to go into.”

This mentality helped Ogunsanya secure a finalist spot on this year’s Black British Business Awards, of which The Telegraph is the media partner.

The Black British Business Awards, now in its tenth year, celebrates the achievements of some of the UK’s best black corporate bosses and entrepreneurs.

Fellow finalists Nigell Todd and Sutanya Chedda also spoke to The Telegraph to share their advice to the next generation of aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds.

‘See it and believe it’

Finalist Nigell Todd advises to make connections with key decision makers

Todd, the head of global foreign exchange trading at Fidelity International, says his biggest mistake was underestimating the importance of sponsorship.

“I’ve learned over the years that building these relationships with these individuals who are also key decision makers can help drive your career and may open to other opportunities that you may not necessarily be aware of,” he says.

Finding a sponsor to advocate for you can be challenging, especially in organisations lacking diversity at senior levels, says Todd, who was the first in his family to enter the finance industry.

He says: “Representation of those from ethnic backgrounds at all levels within an organisation, and especially at senior levels is particularly important for those who identify from these groups as they can ‘see it and believe it’.”

Responsible for Fidelity’s foreign exchange trading desks in Dublin and Hong Kong, Todd now uses his position to boost diversity and inclusion across the sector. Leadership, he has learnt, is all about empathy.

“This can be further developed through strong listening skills but also by gaining an understanding of the challenges faced by those from under-represented backgrounds.”

‘The best leaders understand their team’

Sutanya Chedda wants to see more female representation in finance

Behind every strong leader is a strong team, according to Chedda, a European equity strategist at UBS.

She says: “The best leaders understand their team, actively listen, and empower them to contribute diverse ideas... and delegate! We’ve all heard the saying that if you want something done right you should do it yourself. Well, the reality is that we can’t do it all on our own.”

Chedda says London’s reputation as a global financial centre was one of the reasons why she moved from Jamaica.

However, she describes the culture shock of leaving a country where most leadership roles are held by women to one still struggling with female representation.

“It was a privilege to grow up in such a diverse country and I didn’t realise how much I had taken that for granted,” says Chedda.

The eye-opening experience motivated her to foster change at UBS as co-chair of the Swiss bank’s ethnic diversity network Mosaic-UK.

She adds: “The need for improved diversity should actually be simple to comprehend in finance as we have been telling our investors to diversify their portfolios since the 1950s. The concept is the same - why not diversify your most valuable assets?”

