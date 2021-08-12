CareCloud breaks new ground with integration of consulting and on-demand revenue cycle management staffing services

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in cloud-based healthcare technology and revenue cycle solutions, is proud to announce that its newly formed medSR division is already proving to be an integral partner to medical groups needing the right mix of people, processes and technology to optimize performance.



medSR is a subsidiary of CareCloud that offers in-depth knowledge and experience in planning and executing transformational projects, providing a full suite of consulting solutions that address clients’ biggest technology and staffing challenges across business intelligence, analytics, technology planning and transformation, interoperability, integration, regulatory compliance, and performance improvement.

medSR recently marked a significant milestone in signing its first new client to integrate its consulting services with CareCloud Force, a service to extend administrative and back-office support functions. This collaboration illustrates the comprehensive engagement that medSR is able to offer healthcare organizations that need assistance developing and implementing the strategies to not just survive but to build sustainable, successful businesses. This work also demonstrates the value enterprise groups place on having a partner that is able to provide end-to-end support with staffing, technology, and services across financial, clinical, and business operations.

“Our thesis with the acquisition of Santa Rosa Staffing and MedMatica by CareCloud was that our proven processes, domain knowledge, and long-standing health system relationships, coupled with CareCloud’s depth and scale, would broaden our ability to provide value for clients with varied and evolving needs across their businesses,” said Jerry Howell, CEO, medSR. “We are delighted to see our shared vision come to life within the first two months of bringing our combined teams and new capabilities on board while being able to have an even bigger impact on our clients’ success.”

About medSR

medSR, a subsidiary of CareCloud, provides industry-leading consulting services to help its clients confidently navigate the increasing pressures of the healthcare industry. Through a deep and diversified team, medSR helps guide academic institutions, health systems, community hospitals, and medical practices, through their entire technology transformation journey from systems selection and end-user training to revenue cycle optimization and beyond.

Learn more about medSR’s solutions including IT strategic planning, vendor agnostic EHR selection services, on-demand staffing, implementation optimization, go-live support, and revenue cycle management (RCM) process improvement at www.medsr.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

