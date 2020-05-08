We care workers face a terrible decision: risk people's lives or go without pay

Photograph: Simon Rawles/Alamy

I’m a care worker in Liverpool, where I go from house to house providing support to elderly and vulnerable people. Some of them have become like family to me. When the virus began to ripple across the UK, I became extremely worried about the risks I could pose to those in my care.

I asked the manager of our company if our working practices would change to avoid spreading the virus. The answer was no; against my better instincts, I carried on work as usual. In the weeks that followed, many of the people we look after cancelled their care packages. With their own family members now furloughed, they didn’t need us to look after them.

Clients pay more to be taken out, so these visits bring in more money for the company. But they’re a huge infection risk

Like many care workers in the UK, I’m on a zero-hours contract. My hours plummeted to between four and eight a week, amounting to less than the £95 a week we can get from statutory sick pay, and definitely not enough to live on. Though my manager reassured me there would be more hours, there weren’t – and he refused to furlough me in case there were staff shortages later on.

Work became increasingly stressful. Our team of carers had to make boxes of gloves last as long as possible. Face masks or visors were out of the question, and hand sanitiser quickly ran out. We continued as if it were business as usual. One client was discharged from hospital with pneumonia (she hadn’t been tested for coronavirus as it was still early in the pandemic). I was instructed to carry on her calls as normal – taking her out to get shopping and fresh air – despite government advice about social distancing. Knowing I could put her life at risk if I had the virus, or contracted it from her and passed it to others, I refused.

Over time, the anxiety became unbearable. I wasn’t sleeping, worried about infecting my family and terrified about the prospect of passing the virus to the people in my care. Eventually my GP signed me off work owing to stress. Now I receive £95 statutory sick pay (my employer won’t top this up).

I’m not at work, but many of my colleagues still are. It’s heartbreaking that many of them face a choice between forgoing the wages they need to support their families or going to work, where they could infect the elderly and vulnerable because they don’t have the equipment to protect themselves or others. Our local MP raised the issue of PPE with our manager, who informed my colleagues shortly afterwards that some masks would be available. But there was a catch: my colleagues were only given a few single-use masks and were told to reuse them unless they became soiled.

During a pandemic, this business-as-usual approach is deadly. Vulnerable people continue to be put at risk when carers take them out in their cars. Clients pay more to be taken out of their houses, on top of receiving personal care at home, so these visits bring in more money for the company – but they’re a huge infection risk and exactly the kind of thing that shouldn’t be taking place right now.

For many carers, £95 in sick pay isn’t enough to live on. Some weeks ago, one of my colleagues received a letter from the NHS informing her she belongs to the highest risk category due to underlying conditions, and that she should shield herself. Our employer said she could stop work, but she wouldn’t be furloughed – and would only receive sick pay, rather than her wages.

She’s the sole breadwinner in her family. So rather than taking time off on £95 a week, she continues to put her own life at risk by going to work. She’s out of the house for 14 hours a day and of these, only six are spent delivering care – the rest of the time is spent travelling between clients. The costs of travel aren’t reimbursed by employers, nor is the time spent travelling remunerated.

Almost anyone can get a job as a care worker, but not many can last in the industry. The crisis has shone a light on how we’re treated, and regarded by the rest of society: no PPE and no furlough, nobody seems to care. But even before this pandemic, it had become clear to me that carers are some of the most undervalued workers in our society.

That’s why I joined Unison and got involved in the care workers vs Covid-19 campaign. The social care system ​needs changing from top to bottom. The staff and those they look after deserve so much more. When I mentioned the union to my company, my manager said I could expect to lose my job if I raised the matter again. But I’ve decided to speak out. Together with other colleagues and carers, I’m campaigning for more PPE, for sick pay that actually covers the costs of living – and for a pay rise for all care workers.

In Liverpool, we’ve had a breakthrough; the city’s council has invested £6m to ensure care companies give full sick pay to those needing to self-isolate. Though this will make a huge difference to care workers across the city, it unfortunately doesn’t extend to people like me and my colleague who received the NHS letter, who work for a private care company that isn’t commissioned by the local council.

And as Nadia Whittome has said, many care workers face recrimination if they raise their concerns about the lack of safety protections at work. I’d like other councils across the UK to pledge similar commitments to those of Liverpool city council, extending proper sick pay to care workers and ensuring they have adequate protection. That’s the only way carers, who we clap for doing one of the most important jobs in society, will be able to stay safe.