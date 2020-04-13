Should You Care About Suchuang Gas Corporation Limited’s (HKG:1430) Investment Potential?

Today we are going to look at Suchuang Gas Corporation Limited (HKG:1430) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Suchuang Gas:

0.086 = CN¥151m ÷ (CN¥2.3b - CN¥514m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Suchuang Gas has an ROCE of 8.6%.

Does Suchuang Gas Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Suchuang Gas's ROCE is around the 9.5% average reported by the Gas Utilities industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Suchuang Gas's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Suchuang Gas's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1430 Past Revenue and Net Income April 13th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Suchuang Gas is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Suchuang Gas's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Suchuang Gas has current liabilities of CN¥514m and total assets of CN¥2.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Suchuang Gas's ROCE

