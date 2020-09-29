‘I care about this’: Prince William shares fears for Prince George as he calls for action over climate crisis

Prince William has spoken about the need to “speed up the pace” in order to save the environment for his children and future generations.

In a new documentary airing later this month, the Duke of Cambridge reflects on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has helped the public to “take stock” of what is important.

Prince William: A Planet For Us All was filmed over two years with scenes in Pakistan and Tanzania as well as the UK, as he and the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the melting glaciers of the Hindu Kush mountains and meet endangered rhinos.

It sees the 38-year-old discuss his views as a passionate conservationist, as he calls some of the effects he sees “a huge environmental and humanitarian disaster”.

"Someone has to put their head above the parapet and say, I care about this. To have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference”, he says.

The duke praises both his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh and father the Prince of Wales for the fact that they “have been in environmental work for many years”, calling them “ahead of their time”.

The royal is filmed promising to follow in their footsteps, explaining; “I really want to make sure that, in 20 years, George doesn't turn round and say, 'are you ahead of your time?' Because if he does, we're too late.”

In a scene in the Hindu Kush mountains, the duke points to the younger generation as leaders in the climate change crisis who want action.

"We've got to speed the pace up. We've got to get on top of it and we need to be more vocal and more educational about what's going on.”

Earlier this month, the duke and Duchess of Cambridge were photographed meeting with Sir David Attenborough to view his latest documentary, A Life On Our Planet.

Attenborough features in the duke’s film in a scene where a new British polar research vessel is named after the broadcaster.

The duke tells the naturalist: "Every generation, you know, after yours, David, has grown up listening and seeing all the things that you've shown them. And, hopefully, each generation listens a little bit more."

The documentary closes with a reflection on how coronavirus has impacted the public’s approach to climate change, with the duke saying he’s been “heartened” by the response.

Prince William: A Planet For Us All will be screened on ITV at 9pm on Monday 5 October.

