How to care for your natural hair during self-quarantine, according to an expert

If you have naturally textured hair, you know that styling and caring for it can be a challenge. That’s why we created The Curl Corner, a monthly column that celebrates the versatility of textured hair. Here, we cover everything from how to properly style your coils to how to protect them—and include expert tips for curl patterns of all types.

To be frank, women with natural hair are really going through it right now. This rings especially for those who constantly wear their hair in protective styles, like me. While many of us rely on the expertise of stylists to keep our hair in tip-top shape, thanks to coronavirus (COVID-19) self-quarantine, we’re now tasked with tending to own natural textures. Without access to proper trims, professional treatments, and the ability to tuck our hair away in protective styles, things have gotten crazy for some, but it doesn’t have to stay that way.

“One of the best things you can be doing during quarantine is keep your hair as healthy and moisturized as possible,” says celebrity hairstylist and founder of Deeper Than Hair salon Annagjid “Kee” Taylor. And while it may seem easier said than done, she has a point. At the beginning of quarantine, I deep conditioned my hair, applied several two-strand twists, allowed them to dry (with lots of leave-in), and had a style that required no work. Upon removal, my hair felt hydrated and I had achieved a pretty wonderful twist out. Win-win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Emerge

That’s exactly what Taylor wants you to do: Try styles that allow for lots of hydration and minimal maintenance.

“A few options I love are: two french braids and cornrows, a low bun or a ponytail; these are all great styles to do that you don’t have to re-do every day. The low bun is a particularly good and versatile style that is comfortable to wear, easy to maintain and you can wear it if you’re stuck at home or are currently still working.” (I did my own knotless braids, and I love the functionality and aesthetic appeal of my self-quarantine protective style.)

Story continues

Additionally, Taylor says another way to keep natural hair maintenance at a minimum is to keep your hair in scarves and bonnets. “Keep it on all day. We’re not going anywhere,” she says. “Pop it off for that Zoom meeting, and once it’s over, put it back on. It may not be the cutest, but it’s functional.





Slip

Now that you know what you should do to keep your natural hair healthy and thriving, here’s what you shouldn’t: create excessive tension and give in to impulsive haircuts. Excessive ponytail use can increase friction on edges and ultimately lead to breakage in the back of the hair—don’t do it. And when it comes to cuts, Taylor suggests leaving the hair alone unless it’s absolutely necessary to give it a trim.

“Try to keep perspective: if your ends are stressing you out, remember everything else going on right now — try to stay in a place of gratitude for your health (AND your messy ends!),” she says. And since salons are temporarily closed, stylists may be able to hop on a FaceTime call and walk you through how to trim your own hair without doing real damage. But if you’re no at-home hairstylist yourself, don’t worry. Just remember to keep your hair hydrated, tucked away, and well-protected.