Take Care King: Fans’ Messages of Support at SRK’s 'Mannat' Post Aryan’s Arrest

Shah Rukh Khan fans expressed their support for the star and left placards outside his residence, Mannat, which spoke of their ‘unconditional love’ for Bollywood’s Baadshah. Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan has been embroiled in the Mumbai drugs case after he was arrested by the NCB off a cruise ship.

A Shah Rukh fan pages shared one such banner on social media, which read, “We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally. We stand with you in these testing times. Take care King.”

Many celebrities have also spoken up in Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan’s support. On Gauri’s birthday on Friday, Farah Khan hoped that she gets the best gift this year. Aryan Khan’s bail plea is currently being heard in court.

Raveena Tandon tweeted, “Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking.”

Hrithik Roshan wrote a message for Aryan Khan on social media, “I've known you as a kid and I've known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They are your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It's gonna make sense.”

Others like Sussanne Khan, Shashi Tharoor, and Hansal Mehta also expressed their support for Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: 10 Charges Made Against Aryan Khan, Others & Their Rebuttals in Court

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Lakhimpur: SC Resumes Hearing; Ashish Misra Snubs Police SummonsJanhvi Kapoor Gets a Tattoo of a Handwritten Note by Sridevi . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.