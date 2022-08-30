Care-home resident dies after being served dish soap instead of juice, CA facility says

A 93-year-old assisted living resident died after being served dish soap to drink instead of juice, a California senior care facility said.

The woman, along with two other Atria Park of San Mateo residents, was hospitalized after ingesting “toxic chemicals” on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

“We can confirm three of our residents were recently transported to the hospital after mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice,” Atria Senior Living said in an emailed statement to McClatchy News. “Our sincerest condolences are with the family.”

Police said they were sent to the facility shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a woman being poisoned, soon learning two additional residents had also been poisoned.

The San Mateo Police Department said it is investigating along with the California Department of Social Services.

Atria Senior Living, which said it “immediately” called authorities and is cooperating with investigators, told McClatchy News that it has suspended the employees involved until an internal investigation is completed.

“The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priorities at all times,” the facility said.

San Mateo is about 15 miles south of San Francisco.

