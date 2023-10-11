Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On About You Holding SE (FRA:YOU)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.3x in the Specialty Retail industry in Germany, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about About You Holding SE's (FRA:YOU) P/S ratio of 0.4x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does About You Holding's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

There hasn't been much to differentiate About You Holding's and the industry's revenue growth lately. The P/S ratio is probably moderate because investors think this modest revenue performance will continue. If this is the case, then at least existing shareholders won't be losing sleep over the current share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For About You Holding?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, About You Holding would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 3.7% gain to the company's revenues. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 64% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 10% per annum as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 6.6% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's curious that About You Holding's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On About You Holding's P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Looking at About You Holding's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for About You Holding (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

