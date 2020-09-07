Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.7x Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 19x and even P/E's higher than 37x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Discovery has been struggling lately as its earnings have declined faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to improve at all. You'd much rather the company wasn't bleeding earnings if you still believe in the business. Or at the very least, you'd be hoping the earnings slide doesn't get any worse if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Discovery?

Discovery's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 19% decrease to the company's bottom line. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 12% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 13% growth each year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Discovery's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Discovery's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Discovery that you need to take into consideration.

