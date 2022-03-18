Cardoso leaves NCAA win with apparent injury. Another Gamecock held out of opener

South Carolina sophomore center Kamilla Cardoso left with an apparent injury in Friday’s 79-21 NCAA tournament win over Howard.

Staley did not immediately have an update on Cardoso during postgame interviews with reporters.

Cardoso left the game with 2:59 to go in the third quarter and went into the Colonial Life Arena tunnel with a trainer. She emerged late in the game with an ice pack on her left shoulder.

Staley had previously described Cardoso as having an “upper body” injury. She missed the Gamecocks’ final game of the regular season and has been limited at other times late in the year while playing with a shoulder brace.

The 6-foot-7 center joined the Gamecocks this season via transfer from Syracuse.

Freshman guard Saniya Rivers did not play because of a “coach’s decision,” Staley said. Rivers was leading all freshman with 13.3 minutes a game.

The Gamecocks advanced to face 8-seed Miami in a second round game Sunday. That game time and TV network were not yet set as of Friday afternoon.