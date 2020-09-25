CARDONE CAPITAL DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Purchased Interests In Cardone Capital LLC To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Cardone Capital LLC (“Cardone Capital” or the “Company”) of the November 20, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

A lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those purchased interests in Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC. The case, Luis Pino v. Cardone Capital, LLC, et al., No. 2:20-cv-08499 was filed on September 16, 2020, and has been assigned to Judge John F. Walter.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its Chief Executive Officer violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements in its public offerings of interests in Fund V and Fund VI. Specifically, defendants authorized or signed the offering statements and participated in making false and misleading “test the waters” communications that omitted material facts in connection with the public offerings of those interests.

