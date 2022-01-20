Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market to Reach $252.90 Million by 2030 in France, Claims Allied Market Research

Rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and advantages of echocardiography over invasive cardiac diagnostic procedures drive the growth of the France cardiovascular ultrasound market. The diagnostic cardiology segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, and would continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Production activities of cardiovascular ultrasound were halted due to lockdown measures, unavailability of the workforce, and disrupted supply chain worldwide during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Portland, OR, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the France cardiovascular ultrasound market generated $162.97 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $252.90 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and the advantages of echocardiography over invasive cardiac diagnostic procedures drive the growth of the France cardiovascular ultrasound market. However, strict government regulations restrain market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market in France:

  • Production activities of cardiovascular ultrasound were halted due to lockdown measures, unavailability of the workforce, and disrupted supply chain worldwide, especially during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. This impacted the overall production volumes in the country.

  • There has also been a sharp decline in the number of ultrasound diagnostic procedures performed, during the pandemic, to avoid the possibility of cross-contamination.

  • However, the production activities are expected to get back on track post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the France cardiovascular ultrasound market based on clinical application, technology, device display, age group, and end user.

Based on clinical application, the diagnostic cardiology segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including interventional cardiology and vascular diagnostic.

Based on technology, the 2D segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the total share of the France cardiovascular ultrasound market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the 3D & 4D segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the public hospitals segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the cardiology centers segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the France cardiovascular ultrasound market analyzed in the research include Canon Inc. (Canon Medical System Corporation), Esaote S.p.A, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Group, Siemens AG, and SuperSonic Imagine.

