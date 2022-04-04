Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) insiders are still down US$6.1k after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$323k worth of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 13% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$6.1k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Cardiovascular Systems

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cardiovascular Systems

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Martha Aronson bought US$52k worth of shares at a price of US$34.59 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$23.34 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Cardiovascular Systems insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$23.79. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Story continues

Insiders at Cardiovascular Systems Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Cardiovascular Systems insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$168k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Cardiovascular Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.5% of Cardiovascular Systems shares, worth about US$34m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cardiovascular Systems Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Cardiovascular Systems we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Cardiovascular Systems that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.