Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patch Industry to Cross $7.8 Billion by 2027

The Global Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patch market accounted for $3.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.88 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.



High prevalence of congenital heart diseases such as atrial septal defect and technological advancements are the major factor propelling market growth. However, low awareness among consumers for the patches and high prices of procedures is hampering market growth.



Based on the application, the soft tissue repair segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing prevalence of various types of hernias. A hernia is a disorder where an organ or any fatty tissue bulges out through an abnormal opening. Soft tissue repair patches help in diagnosing the hernia disorder.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of congenital heart disease and hernia. Increasing concerns about early detection and prevention of congenital cardiac disease have led to the increase of different treatment options, such as cardiac patch implantation.



Some of the key players profiled in the Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market include Admedus, Edward Life Science Corporation, Glycar SA Pty Ltd, Gunze Limited, Labcor, Lemaitre Vascular Inc, Maverick Bioscience, Neovasc, Atriummed, B.Braun, Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc, Baxter, Biointegral Surgical, Inc, Cormatrix and Cryolife, Inc.



