Cardinals shuffle coaching staff after disappointing start

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak has announced several changes aimed at shaking up a disappointing offense that has the team off to a disappointing start in the National League Central.

Those changes include designating infielder Jhonny Peralta for assignment, activating second baseman Kolten Wong and the reassignment of third-base coach Chris Maloney to a to-be-determined position within the organization - along with the shuffling of several other assistant coaching positions.

St. Louis entered Friday's game against Philadelphia with a 26-32 record, a year after missing the playoffs for the first time under manager Mike Matheny. The Cardinals are just 4 1/2 games out of the lead in division, but this week lost seven in a row overall for the first time since 2013.

The 35-year-old Peralta, who is in the final year of his contract, began the day hitting .204 with no extra-base hits in 58 at-bats this season. Wong, who hasn't played since aggravating an elbow injury on May 26, is hitting .278 with 16 RBIs.