Cardinals receiver arrested after allegedly driving car into Lake Erie while intoxicated

Arizona Cardinals receiver Jermiah Braswell was arrested Saturday after allegedly driving his car into Lake Erie while intoxicated, according to WTOL 11.

The 23-year-old Braswell signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in April. He went to college at Youngstown State University in Ohio.

Braswell reportedly drove his car off an embankment and ended up in the lake. Officers responded to a call and found Braswell still in the driver’s seat. Braswell reportedly told the officers he was stuck and didn’t know what happened. Officers said Braswell’s speech was slurred, and had Braswell perform a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence after that test. Braswell also reportedly failed a breath test, police told WTOL 11.

The driver of this Camaro is facing a charge of OVI after crashing into Lake Erie off Put-In-Bay. Police have identified him as Jermiah Braswell, a Central Catholic graduate and NFL player for the Arizona Cardinals. FULL STORY: https://t.co/hiKzOOQu97 pic.twitter.com/Ing0mrMYhm — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) June 28, 2020

No one else was in the car, and no bystanders were injured.

The Cardinals have yet to comment on the incident.

