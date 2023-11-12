Cardinals RB James Conner activated off injured reserve ahead of Falcons game

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is set to return from a knee injury he suffered a month ago. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Arizona Cardinals could be getting a massive infusion of talent back into their starting lineup against the Atlanta Falcons. On Saturday night, the Cardinals activated lead running back James Conner off injured reserve.

By doing so, it opens the door for Conner to return to the field against the Falcons. Officially, he's listed as questionable.

Conner suffered a knee injury in Arizona's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 10. He was placed on injured reserve and subsequently missed the next four games.

Before the injury, Conner rushed 68 times for 364 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray will definitively make his season debut under center after missing the last 11 months due to an ACL tear he suffered in December.

The Cardinals are currently 1-8 and hold the spot for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.