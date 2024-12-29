LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Rich Eisen attends the 3th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It's that time of year in which we're getting NFL games on Saturday.

And that's the case on Saturday, December 28, 2024, with three games on the calendar as part of Week 17 of the NFL season. One of them is the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams on the NFL Network.

And if you're here, you might be wondering: who are those voices you're hearing on the broadcast of the Saturday game?

Fear not! We have answers.

Rich Eisen will be on play-by-play. He'll be joined by Kurt Warner, who will be analyst. Jamie Erdahl will be reporting from the sidelines.

That's it! Enjoy the game!

More NFL!

The Patriots found a really cool way to support Randy Moss during his battle with cancer

Broncos-Bengals announcers: Who's calling the Week 17 Saturday game on NFL Network?

Chargers-Patriots announcers: Who's calling the Week 17 Saturday game on NFL Network?

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Cardinals-Rams announcers: Who's calling the Week 17 Saturday game on NFL Network?