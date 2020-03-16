Cardinals place transition tag on RB Kenyan Drake

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly placed the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake.

Wow. The #AZCardinals have given RB Kenyan Drake the transition tag, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Drake, 26, is a big target for teams during free agency. He played eight games for the Cardinals after being traded from the Miami Dolphins in late October and immediately distinguished himself. He rushed for 643 yards (5.2 per attempt) for the Cardinals and scored and eight touchdowns, including an 80-yard TD run. He had some consistency problems — three 100+ yard games account for nearly two-thirds of his rushing total — but he still rushed for an average of 80 yards per game.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at the NFL scouting combine that Drake was “a perfect fit for our offense,” so it makes sense that they’re trying to keep him around. The transition tag means that the Cardinals now have the right to swoop in and match any offer Drake gets from another team. The question is whether other teams will want to make an offer knowing that the Cardinals could match.

