Nolan Gorman homers to help Cardinals beat Orioles 3-1 in game suspended overnight by rain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Gorman homered and drove in all three St. Louis runs, and Lance Lynn pitched six solid innings to help the Cardinals beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Wednesday afternoon.

The game was suspended because of rain after a 91-minute delay Tuesday night with the teams tied 1-1 in the middle of the sixth inning.

Lynn (2-2) allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out five while pitching six innings for the first time since tossing seven innings on April 16 at Oakland.

“He did a really nice job," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “He filled up the zone, fastball, cutter, sinker. He landed the curveball eight out of nine times, landed that pitch extremely well.”

Andrew Kittredge and JoJo Romero combined to pitch two innings of scoreless relief. Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth to earn his 15th save to tie Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase for the major league lead.

Jacob Webb (0-3) walked Alec Burleson in the bottom of the sixth, and Gorman blasted his eighth home run of the season off left-handed reliever Keegan Akin to put St. Louis ahead 3-1.

Kyle Bradish allowed one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out six.

The Orioles capitalized on an error in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at 1. Kyle Stowers reached base on a ball that bounced off Gorman’s glove for an error and scored on Jorge Mateo’s double to left field.

Masyn Winn extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double down the right field line in the bottom of the fourth.

“He controls the barrel extremely well,” Marmol said. “Making that conscious decision to use the whole field and not try to go pull side has allowed him to do exactly that, just take what the game has given him, and he’s done a really nice job. That's a tough at bat.”

Gorman hit an RBI double to center field that bounced off Mateo’s glove on the warning track to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead in the second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Keynan Middleton (right forearm flexor strain) is scheduled to pitch in consecutive games for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday or Thursday. The Cardinals could activate him from the injured list prior to Friday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Kyle Gibson (3-2, 4.09 ERA) will face former teammate LHP John Means (2-0, 3.06 ERA) in his first start against the Orioles since departing as a free agent after the 2023 season Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

David Solomon, The Associated Press