Cardinals offense gets even scarier as Kenyan Drake signs transition tag tender offer

Kenyan Drake is going back to Arizona. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Arizona Cardinals want to be a force on offense next season. The team inched closer to becoming an elite offense Saturday, as running back Kenyan Drake signed his transition tag tender offer.

The move comes as a surprise, as Drake was set to hit the market. The 26-year-old Drake even wiped his Instagram page prior to free agency, suggesting he was ready for a new start.

But things have changed drastically for the Cardinals since Drake cleared his Instagram. The team not only placed the transition tag on Drake, but it also acquired All Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans. Drake’s main competition in Arizona — running back David Johnson — was sent to the Texans as part of that trade.

By signing the transition tag tender offer, Drake will return to the Cardinals in 2020. He’ll receive one-year deal for roughly $8 million next season. Drake can still work out a long-term deal with the Cardinals even after signing the tag.

This post will be updated.