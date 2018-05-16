Cardinals not worried by 2nd-rounder Kirk's pre-draft arrest

The Arizona Cardinals say they were aware that Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk was arrested for disorderly conduct and damaging property in February prior to selecting him in the second round (No. 47 overall) of last month's draft.

"We knew about it," coach Steve Wilks told reporters Tuesday. "We did our own independent research on it and we felt very good about the information that we received and that's why we moved forward in really drafting him. As I stated before, we want to bring in great character guys and I think Christian is one of those guys.

"I think the situation is going to resolve itself here in a couple of months. And with it still being an on-going legal issue, I'm not going to go into it any further than that."

Reports surfaced Monday, citing online court records, that Kirk was arrested in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Feb. 3. The 21-year-old and his friends were seen throwing rocks at cars while leaving the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale police told azcentral.com.

"The suspects were intoxicated and leaving the WMPO. As they were walking through a parking lot, (they were observed) throwing rocks at cars and breaking a window of at least one of them," the police told azcentral.com.

Kirk attended the Cardinals' minicamp from May 11-13.

