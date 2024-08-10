Cardinals look to sweep 2-game series against the Royals

St. Louis Cardinals (60-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (64-53, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (4-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Wacha (8-6, 3.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals play on Saturday in the second game of a two-game series. The Cardinals won the first, 8-5.

Kansas City has gone 37-25 at home and 64-53 overall. The Royals are 32-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis is 60-57 overall and 29-30 in road games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 33 doubles, 10 triples and 22 home runs while hitting .346 for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 14-for-44 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Masyn Winn has 21 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 41 RBI for the Cardinals. Tommy Pham is 11-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Royals: John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (knee), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press