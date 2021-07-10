Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald hasn't decided whether he wants to return for 18th season

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver — and current free agent — Larry Fitzgerald isn't sure whether he wants to return to the NFL for another season. Fitzgerald was asked about the possibility Friday, and he didn't shed much light on the situation.

Fitzgerald was asked about his NFL future on ESPN's "The Jump" with Rachel Nichols. Fitzgerald responded by saying, "Well, I haven't decided on anything." He added that he's excited for training camp to start and that "it's going to be another exciting season for the NFL."

Fitzgerald doesn't have much longer to decide whether he wants to return. Cardinals training camp is set to begin July 27, giving Fitzgerald a few weeks to make a decision on whether he wants to keep playing.

Would the Cardinals bring back Larry Fitzgerald?

While Fitzgerald, 37, is a no-doubt Hall of Famer, it's unclear whether he would draw a lot of interest if he wanted to come back. Fitzgerald caught 45 passes for 409 yards and 1 touchdown in 2020. All of those figures were career lows for Fitzgerald.

Even if Fitzgerald wants to return, he might not have a role with the Cardinals. The team has DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, but it also drafted Rondale Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The team also has Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella, who were also high picks in recent drafts.

Given how much Fitzgerald has meant to the Cardinals, it wouldn't be a shock to see the team bring him back for one more season. If that happens, Fitzgerald would likely have to be content with a limited role.

If he's OK with that, he might have one final chance to win a Super Bowl ring before he hangs up his cleats for good.

Larry Fitzgerald isn't sure if he wants to play another year. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

