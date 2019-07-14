Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Bob Gibson, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary on May 17, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Legendary St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson is battling pancreatic cancer.

The news comes by way of his agent, Dick Zitzmann, who told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Gibson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer several weeks ago and has since been hospitalized in his native Omaha, Nebraska, for the past two weeks.

Gibson also sent a letter to the living Hall of Famers informing them of his diagnosis, per the report. He is expected to begin chemotherapy on Monday.

“[Bob] Gibson is determined like he was on the field and equally off the field," Zitzmann said in a statement to a local St. Louis news affiliate. "[He's] hoping for a full recovery"

Gibson, who will turn 84 in November, spent all of his 17-year career as a Cardinal.

In 17 seasons, Gibson pitched to the tune of a 2.91 ERA with a record of 251-174 to go along with 3,117 strikeouts. Gibson won the Cy Young award twice in his career, once in 1968 and again in 1970.

His 1968 season also netted him the NL MVP award when he went 22-9 with 1.12 ERA with 268 strikeouts and 13 shutout performances.

Gibson was a member of both the 1964 and 1967 World Series championship teams, winning World Series MVP honors twice.

He is the Cardinals’ all-time leader in multiple categories, including wins and strikeouts. His No. 45 has been retired by the Cardinals and he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981.

