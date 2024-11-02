How the Cardinals game will impact Bears' playoff chances

For many reasons, the Chicago Bears' Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals feels like a must-win. With plenty of outside noise and storylines regarding the team's last-second loss to the Washington Commanders on a Hail Mary touchdown last week, the Bears have been the talk of the NFL for all the wrong reasons.

As they look to stay above .500 and try to keep pace with the rest of the NFC North division, the Bears have a chance to either truly solidify their playoff chances, or to have less than a 50% of making it.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are a select handful of teams who could see their playoff hopes significantly rise or fall after this week. If Chicago defeats Arizona on Sunday, their playoff chances increase to 71 percent. If they lose, it drops to 44 percent.

The teams with the most at stake in Week 9

Having less than a 50 percent chance to make the playoffs if they lose on Sunday puts a major emphasis on this weekend's matchup against the Cardinals. There will be no room for error in the game, which is not just going to be a point on the field, but by the coaching staff as well.

The Bears may have started their season with little expectations for the playoffs by national media, but a win over Arizona will raise their chances in a major way.

