Cardinals, Falcons, Colts, Texans all shut out of prime time in 2023 NFL schedule

The NFL is shutting four teams out of prime time for its 2023 regular-season schedule.

With the full slate released Thursday night, the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts all do not have games listed in the exclusive evening spotlight. Each team could have games flexed into prime time, however, and times for Week 18 have not yet been set.

The Falcons and Colts each have exclusive-window games with their International Series contests in Weeks 4 and 10, respectively.

The Detroit Lions were the only team last year not to play a game in prime time. Before this season, all teams were guaranteed at least one Thursday game. The Lions' Thanksgiving afternoon contest fulfilled that requirement. This year, however, the Lions will play in four prime-time games, including the season opener against the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (35) reacts after losing to the Minnesota Vikings 39-36 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills tied for the league lead in prime-time games with the maximum allotment of six.

