Cardinals to drop interim label on manager Mike Shildt, report says

The Cardinals have dropped the interim label on Mike Shildt, making him the team's full-time manager, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

#stlcards drop interim label, finalize three-year deal with Mike Shildt, the 50th manager of the #Cardinals, according to multiple sources. Here's the news story, as it develops: https://t.co/eTEIwPCNbi #MLB — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) August 28, 2018

In a little over a month since replacing the fired Mike Matheny, Shildt, 50, has led the Cardinals back into the postseason race. The Cardinals have gone 26-12 during that time and leapfrogged seven other teams to move to the top of the National League wild-card standings.

"He deserves a lot of credit because he’s putting players in positions to succeed. It’s worked," Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt said. "I’m not being critical of the prior regime because they’ve been here a number of years. We said at the time a fresh voice can inject new life into a club and that’s what has happened in my view."

The Cardinals fired manager Matheny and hitting coaches John Mabry and Bill Mueller on July 14. They were 47-46 at the time.










