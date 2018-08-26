Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Arizona Teams Honor Sen. John McCain After Death

After Sen. John McCain's death Saturday, several Arizona teams paid tribute to the late politician and sports fan.

The Cardinals tweeted out a statement from president Michael Bidwill, saying "the world will never be the same" without McCain's voice.

"We are heart-broken by [McCain's] passing but know that the character, courage and conviction that he demonstrated throughout his life will forever endure," Bidwill wrote.

Statement from team president Michael Bidwill on the passing of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/Zh72H58fNw — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 26, 2018

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald tweeted a tribute to his "dear friend." Fitzgerald and McCain developed a bond after the wide receiver joined the Cardinals in 2004.

Rest in peace to an American hero, statesman, servant of the people, and dear friend. Godspeed Senator McCain. My prayers for Cindy and the beautiful McCain family. pic.twitter.com/Tj87Hb8MtY — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) August 26, 2018

Last December, Fitzgerald penned a personal essay for Sports Illustrated on his trip to Vietnam, where McCain was a prisoner of war for nearly six years. In his essay, Fitzgerald honored McCain, a model of heroism.

Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians also tweeted a special message.

Senator John McCain-Gone but never forgotten. A true American hero. RIP my friend!

One of my proudest moments as @azcardinals head coach was standing with you for our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/pbk8wTfwDK

— Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) August 26, 2018

McCain was also a big fan of the Diamondbacks since their inception in 1998. Before the fifth inning of their game against the Mariners Saturday, the Diamondbacks honored McCain on the Jumbotron, as well as recognizing former and active military members.

The team tweeted photos of McCain at games over the years, and Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall wrote a touching tribute on his memories of McCain.

Goodbye to an American hero, one we were lucky enough to call a loyal fan.



Rest in peace, Senator John McCain. Our thoughts are with your family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/KIMZS1w7Pq



— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 26, 2018

John McCain has always been a member of the D-backs’ family & was one of this team’s biggest fans since day 1. He was in attendance at the expansion draft, World Series & countless other games, remaining a fan through thick & thin. I am honored to consider him a friend & we will — Derrick Hall (@DHallDbacks) August 26, 2018

miss seeing his smiling face in the stands and our heartfelt thoughts go out to his entire family. — Derrick Hall (@DHallDbacks) August 26, 2018

"Now we know there's one more D-backs fan in heaven to root on the D-backs down the stretch." -- Bob Brenly



R.I.P. to an Arizona icon and an American hero. pic.twitter.com/xbrJcbAcXM



— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) August 26, 2018

Other Arizona teams shared tributes to the late senator.

Farewell to an American hero.



Our condolences to the family and loved ones of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/mkYuxCMiav



— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) August 26, 2018

We’ll never forget your loyalty to our team, our state, and our country. Thank you, Senator. ???????? pic.twitter.com/MOXrDMjNYQ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) August 26, 2018

Rest in peace, Senator McCain. pic.twitter.com/VocsgjrlBo — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) August 26, 2018

McCain died Saturday at the age of 81. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982 and elected to the United States Senate in 1986.