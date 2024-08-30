Cardinals designate OF Tommy Pham for assignment, recall Jordan Walker

NEW YORK (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals designated Tommy Pham for assignment on Friday, ending the outfielder’s second stint with the team after one month, and recalled outfielder Jordan Walker, who had a strong rookie season in 2023 before struggling this year.

Pham was acquired along with starting pitcher Erick Fedde from the Chicago White Sox on July 29 as part of a three-team trade that sent Michael Kopech and Tommy Edman to the Dodgers.

Pham hit a grand slam in his first game for the Cardinals but batted .206 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 23 games. He was 2 for 28 in his last 10 games. Pham batted .266 with five homers and 19 RBIs this season for the majors-worst White Sox.

“We had a couple of conversations and during those conversations, he felt like it would be better for his career for this move to be made,” manager Oliver Marmol said before the Cardinals opened a three-game series at the New York Yankees. “So we granted it.”

A free agent after this season, Pham began his big league career by playing 4 1/2 seasons for the Cardinals, who traded him to Tampa Bay at the 2018 deadline.

Last season, he helped the Diamondbacks reach the World Series after being acquired from the New York Mets at the deadline. The well-traveled Pham also has played for San Diego, Cincinnati and Boston.

Walker made St. Louis' opening day roster but was 10 for 69 (.145) in 24 games. The 22-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on April 26, returned Aug. 12 and went 1 for 11 in four games.

“I think Jordan Walker has a chance to be a real game-changing impact player for a very long time for this organization,” Marmol said. “In order to do that, he’s going to need the at-bats but he’s also going to need some real adjustments throughout those at-bats for him to become that player and I do have confidence in his ability to do that.”

At Triple-A, the former first-round pick batted .263 with nine homers and 37 RBIs in 84 games.

Walker hit .276 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs in 117 games as a rookie last season, which he began with a 12-game hitting streak.

Larry Fleisher, The Associated Press