Cardinals cut Weaver, Jones and Foster

TEMPE, Ariz. — Linebacker Evan Weaver, cornerback Chris Jones and running back D.J. Foster are among 16 players cut by the Arizona Cardinals.

The cuts Saturday also included cornerback Jace Whittaker as the Cardinals trimmed their roster to the 53-man limit.

Weaver was a sixth-round draft pick out of California and was expected to provide the Cardinals with depth at linebacker.

Foster, from nearby Arizona State, has bounced between the Cardinals' practice squad and the roster the past three years. He was an effective receiver in 2017, catching 17 passes for 133 yards, but was limited to six games last season.

Jones has played 13 games with the Cardinals over two seasons, including three starts last year. He became the odd man out behind Patrick Peterson and Byron Murphy Jr.

Whittaker signed as a rookie free agent out of Arizona.

Arizona's cuts also included safety Kentrell Brice; tight end Dylan Cantrell; defensive linemen Trevon Coley and Jonathan Bullard; offensive lineman Koda Martin; linebacker Reggie Walker; cornerback Ken Crawley; running back Jonathan Ward, and receivers Johnnie Dixon (injured), Andre Patton, A.J. Richardson and JoJo Ward.

The Associated Press