Cardinals cleared to travel, return to field after latest round of coronavirus tests

The St. Louis Cardinals finally received good news on Tuesday.

According to general manager John Mozeliak, the team has been cleared to travel home from Milwaukee and return to the field this weekend after the latest round of coronavirus tests revealed no new positives.

#stlcards are cleared to travel, to go back on the field, per Mozeliak, after receiving tests this evening and approval from #MLB. — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) August 5, 2020

The Cardinals have been quarantining in Milwaukee since Friday after learning of two positive COVID-19 tests in the traveling party from Minnesota.

Their weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers was subsequently postponed and this week’s scheduled series against the Detroit Tigers was also postponed after additional testing revealed seven players and six staff members in total had tested positive. The Cardinals are now in line to resume their season this Friday at Busch Stadium against the Chicago Cubs.

This good news comes on the heels of the Miami Marlins return to action Tuesday night in Baltimore. Like the Cardinals, the Marlins reported no new positive tests after a breakout that led to 18 players testing positive.

