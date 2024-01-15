Cardinals, Chargers, Jets get offensive help in latest 2024 NFL mock draft

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs after a catch during the third quarter as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

As the NFL playoffs continue, more than half of all teams are looking forward to the NFL Draft. Nearly a quarter of all teams are looking for new head coaches as well. There are still so many unknowns going into the draft season that projecting which teams will pick which players is near impossible. We can try though.

USA TODAY's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz released a brand new NFL mock draft 2024 recently with the updated draft order in mind. While numerous quarterbacks fall near the top of projections, there are also several offensive weapons to keep an eye on. For the first time since 2021 that we've seen only offensive players taken in the first five picks.

Although trades and free agent acquisitions could still happen with months to go before the start of the draft, the top teams are more or less set. Predicting where they will land is an entirely different proposition. Here is where players like Marvin Harrison Jr., Brock Bowers, and Malik Nabers could fall, according to USA Today's 2024 NFL mock draft.

Marvin Harrison Jr. should be the first non-QB off the board

Regardless of what the Chicago Bears opt to do with the first overall pick, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. has long been projected the top non-quarterback of the 2024 NFL draft class. He's the best wide receiver prospect we've seen since Ja'Marr Chase, maybe longer, and with that in mind, the Arizona Cardinals will likely be the recipients.

With quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels projected to each to go top-three, the Cardinals could have Harrison fall into their laps without having to do anything.

Harrison would be a massive addition to any team, but he would be especially great for an Arizona Cardinals squad that hasn't seen the breakout from Marquise Brown that they expected over the last two seasons. In their first season without DeAndre Hopkins, the leading pass-catcher for Arizona was tight end Trey McBride. The Cardinals would love to add Harrison to a wide receiver room that lacks that sure-handed outside threat.

Chargers go wide receiver amid financial issues

If it wasn't clear by the Chargers opting to select TCU's Quentin Johnston in the first round last year, the Chargers really want to give quarterback Justin Herbert another elite weapon to pair with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Their desperate need for a receiver is only escalated by their dire financial situation that could see the Chargers dropping one of their two high-end wideouts.

The latest USA Today mock draft has the Chargers selecting LSU's Malik Nabers. Nabers is a phenomenal YAC receiver and could add a serious deep threat to the Chargers' offense. While other options are available such as Georgia's Brock Bowers and Washington's Rome Odunze, Nabers provides something that the Chargers haven't had in years, namely, a receiver that can stretch the defense while making big plays in short yardage situations as well.

Nabers finished the 2023 college football season with 89 receptions, 1569 yards (led FBS), and 14 touchdowns. He was undoubtedly Heisman winner Jayden Daniels' favorite target. Pairing him with Justin Herbert could make for the most explosive offense in the AFC.

New York Jets likely to add weapon for Rodgers

Although Aaron Rodgers' 2023 season did not go as planned for the New York Jets, that only means the Jets have the opportunity to add another solid weapon before he plays his first full game for the team.

While Rodgers has become known for failing to utilize his tight ends in the passing game, Bowers serves more as a slot receiver similar to how Dalton Kincaid was used by Buffalo this season. Bowers would come in and immediately slide in as the team's No. 2 pass-catcher next to Garrett Wilson. Bowers' remarkable ball skills and ability after the catch would take the pressure off of Wilson and could lighten running back Breece Hall's load in the passing attack.

USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz's NFL Mock Draft

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) – Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2. Washington Commanders – Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

3. New England Patriots – Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

4. Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

5. Los Angeles Chargers – Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

6. New York Giants – Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

7. Tennessee Titans - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

8. Atlanta Falcons – Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama

9. Chicago Bears – Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

10. New York Jets – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

11. Minnesota Vikings – Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

12. Denver Broncos – Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

13. Las Vegas Raiders – J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

14. New Orleans Saints – JC Latham, OT, Alabama

15. Indianapolis Colts – Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

16. Seattle Seahawks – Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State

17. Jacksonville Jaguars – Troy Fautanu, G, Washington

18. Cincinnati Bengals – Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

19. Green Bay Packers – Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

21. Cardinals (from Houston Texans) – Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

22. Los Angeles Rams – Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

23. Pittsburgh Steelers – Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

24. Miami Dolphins – Graham Barton, G, Duke

25. Philadelphia Eagles – Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

26. Kansas City Chiefs – Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

27. Texans (from Cleveland Browns) – Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

28. Detroit Lions – Jared Verse, DE, Florida State

29. Buffalo Bills – Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami (Fla.)

30. Dallas Cowboys – Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

31. San Francisco 49ers – Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

32. Baltimore Ravens – JT Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State

