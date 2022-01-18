Budda Baker shares update after scary collision: 'I'm gonna make a full recovery'

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is feeling much, much better than he was on Monday night, when he was stretchered off the field and transported to a local hospital in an ambulance.

In a video he shared Tuesday on Instagram, Baker told his fans that he was feeling fine and had been cleared by doctors. In fact, he's going to to make "a full recovery."

"Thank you for all the well wishes and the prayers from everyone. I appreciate you guys. Everything came out clean. I'm going to make a full recovery, so definitely blessed. I'm excited to get out of this hospital and get back to Arizona. I haven't been able to shower, I stink still, and just ready to get back home and be with my family. Love you guys, appreciate all y'all always sending love."

Baker had a violent on-field collision with Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers during the NFC wild-card game on Monday. The two players collided helmet first, and Baker ended up flat on his back. He received immediate medical attention, but had to be taken off the field on a stretcher equipped with a neck stabilizer to minimize movement in case of a serious neck or spinal injury. He was then taken to a nearby Los Angeles hospital for further evaluation.

It was (as it always is) a frightening sight to see during a football game. Good news came back pretty quickly, though. Baker had been diagnosed with a concussion, but was awake and alert. He never lost feeling and was able to move his extremities as he was being taken off the field.

While the hospital update was great, there was even better news: Baker was cleared by doctors and released from the hospital, and was being flown back home to Arizona.