Cardinals' Paul DeJong suffers fractured hand, to miss 'significant time'

The Cardinals have placed shortstop Paul DeJong on the 10-day DL with a fractured left hand, the team announced Friday.

The #STLCards have placed SS Paul DeJong (fractured left hand) and RHP Matt Bowman (blisters on right index and middle fingers) on the 10-day disabled list and have recalled INF Yairo Muñoz and OF Tyler O'Neill from Memphis (AAA). pic.twitter.com/F9TfZ1LnWk — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 18, 2018

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that DeJong is undergoing surgery Friday night and will have a plate installed. He is expected to miss "significant time."

Phillies reliever Luis García hit DeJong on the hand with an 84 mph slider in the eighth inning of Thursday night's game. DeJong stayed in the game, and told Brian Stull of stlbaseballweekly.com after the game he would be fine.

This is obviously not good news for the Cardinals, who have been struggling to generate offense (they're 24th in the majors in runs scored). The 24-year-old DeJong, who had a breakout season last year with 25 home runs and a .857 OPS, is tied for the team lead with eight home runs this year. He's slashing .260/.351/.473.

DeJong is also the only shortstop on the roster with MLB experience. The Cardinals announced Friday they have recalled infielder Yairo Muñoz from Triple-A Memphis.



