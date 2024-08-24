Cardinals take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Twins

St. Louis Cardinals (64-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (71-57, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (11-8, 3.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (11-8, 4.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -157, Cardinals +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 36-25 record at home and a 71-57 record overall. The Twins are fifth in the AL with 156 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

St. Louis is 30-34 in road games and 64-64 overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 23 doubles and 18 home runs for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 9-for-32 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 16 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .276 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (biceps), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press