Cardinal Gibbons’ Yancey and Mocco, Douglas’ Caro are Broward Wrestlers of the Year

Senior Nicholas Yancey and freshman Michael Mocco were Cardinal Gibbons’ one-two punch on the wrestling mat this season. Stoneman Douglas junior Gabriela Caro, meanwhile, made history at state.

The three, as a result, are the Miami Herald’s Broward Wrestlers of the Year.

This is Yancey’s third time being named wrestler of the year. He also split the honor as a sophomore and won it outright last season as a junior. He finished his high school career by going 46-1 this season en route to a state title in the 138-pound division in Class 1A, taking his first two bouts at state by fall and major decision before narrowly winning in the semifinals (2-1 decision) and final (7-6 decision).

Overall, Yancey won three state titles (the others came in the 113 as a sophomore and 126 as a junior) and posted a 147-7 record.

Mocco transferred to Cardinal Gibbons from Coral Springs Charter and made an immediate impact. The freshman went 44-1 and won the 195 pound title one year after finishing third in the 182-pound division. Mocco won his first two matches at state by technical fall, the semifinal by fall and the final by a 13-6 decision.

Together, they were integral in Cardinal Gibbons winning the BCAA title and finishing sixth in Class 1A.

As for Caro, she became the first wrestler from Broward County to win an individual state title in the girls’ wrestling tournament since the Florida High School Athletic Association began sanctioning it last season.

Caro went a perfect 21-0 on the season and won the state title in the 125-pound class. She won each of her first three matches at state by fall before winning the title with an 8-4 decision over Sarasota Military Academy’s Christina Turner.

Caro was one of six girls’ wrestlers from Broward County to make it to state and the only one to place. The others: Dillard’s Taniayah Gosier (105 pounds), Somerset’s Rachel Silva (120 pounds), Western’s Iliana Gracey (120 pounds), Coral Springs’ Vanessa Alexandre (155 pounds) and Monarch’s Payton Moyer (190 pounds).