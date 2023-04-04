Cardinal Gibbons volleyball wins tournament. Doral baseball fifth in national event and more

The Cardinal Gibbons boys’ volleyball team won the Freedom Tournament in Orlando.

The Chiefs went 5-0 in the two-day tournament to capture the championship in the Gold bracket.

Cardinal Gibbons opened the event with a 25-20, 25-22 win over Olympia-Orlando. The Chiefs then beat Lake Brantley-Altamonte Springs 25-15, 25-21 and Winter Park 17-25, 25-23, 16-14. In the semifinals, they defeated Southwest 25-23, 19-25, 17-15, and in the finals, they beat host Freedom 25-19, 25-23. CG (14-2).

The champs are: Logan Keothavy, Thiago Zamprogno, Callan Fry, Daniel Sappia, Konstantinos Dimitrakopou, Luciano Pardo, Robert Hammond III, August Bicknell, Dominic Amicone, Aidan Bieber, Valentino Pastine, Bryson Jones, Ryan Nero, Gabriel Nejad, Danny Mahon, Roni Abuhashish, Joseph Worden, and Gavin Do.

The head coach is Mike Zarate, and assistant coaches are Shannon Gregorek, Sara Tight, and Jason Perez-Cubas.

More boys’ volleyball

Belen Jesuit d. True North 25-18, 25-23, 25-11: Joseph Gonzalez 10 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces; Marcelo Morales 14 kills, 4 blocks; Robert Henao 34 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces. Bel (15-1).

Cardinal Gibbons d. Stoneman Douglas 15-25, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12: Thiago Zamprogno 8 kills; Bryson Jones 8 kills; Gabriel Nejad 18 assists; Callan Fry 9 digs. CG (9-2).

Mater Lakes Academy d. Greater Miami Academy 14-25, 25-21, 33-35, 25-21, 15-10: Jesus Montes 29 kills, 26 digs, 5 blocks; Nicholas Aranda 56 assists, 12 digs; Ibrahim Perez 15 kills, 5 blocks; Kevin Llerena 11 kills, 9 digs, 3 blocks. MLA (11-0).

Ransom Everglades d. Braddock 25-20, 25-21, 25-21: Top Performers: Adrian Stone-Perez, Gabe Alencar, Max Bast, Jackson Pegg, Daniel Ribeiro, Ryan Vainder, Ben Gomez. RE (4-1).

St. Brendan d. Ronald Reagan 25-16. 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11: Sr. Nicolas Arauz 14 kills, 2 aces, 2 assists, 13 digs, 1 block; Jr. Lucas Ramos 12 kills, 1 ace, 16 digs; Soph. Micheal Hevia 44 assists, 9 digs; Soph. Micheal Mejia 15 digs. StB (3-7).

Baseball

Doral Academy baseball placed sixth at the National High School Invitational in Cary, North Carolina. The event featured some top baseball teams from throughout the country.

National High School Invitational-Cary, North Carolina: Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas 4, Doral Academy 1: Dor: Wilfred Gonzalez 1-3; Daniel Restrepo 1-3, RBI; Sebastian Berrios 1-3; Zachary Cowart 5 IP, 4 ER. Dor (13-4).

National High School Invitational-Cary, North Carolina: Doral Academy 4, Basha-Arizona 3: Adrian Santana 2-2, RBI; Wilfred Gonzalez 2-3, RBI; Sebastian Berrios 3-3, RBI; WP Luis Rodriguez 1 ER; Save Michael Torres 1 IP, 2 K. Dor (13-3).

National High School Invitational-Cary, North Carolina: Doral Academy 2, T.C. Roberson-Asheville, North Carolina 1: WP Kyler Gonzalez 5 IP 6 K; Save Michael Torres 2 IP, 6 K; Wilfred Gonzalez 1-3; Michael Torres 1-3, RBI; Adrian Santana RBI. T.C. Roberson, 17th ranked team via MaxPreps; Dor (12-3).

National High School Invitational-Cary, North Carolina: St.Xavier-Kentucky 1, Doral Academy 0: Dor: Frank Menendez 6 IP, 0 ER, 8 K; Adrian Santana 1-3; Sebastian Berries 1-3; Wilfred Gonzalez 1-3. Dor (11-3).

True North 3, Braddock 2 (10 inn.): Sam Fischer (Sr) 1-3, 2 R; Robert Alvarez (Jr) 2-4; Matias Fischer (Fr) 1-4; Eden Nalin (So) 2 RBI, including game winner. TN (7-6), Brd (6-7).

The True North baseball team.

Western 3, Cardinal Gibbons 1: WP Alex Pena (4-1) 2 IP, 0 R, 4 K; Jake Butter 4 IP, 1 R, 7 K; Tyler Jenkins 2-3, HR, R, 2 RBI; Andrew Holt 2-4, R, SB; Brandon Lorenzo 1-1, RBI. Wst (7-6), CG (5-7-2).

Softball

Florida Christian 15, Calvary Christian 0: Annabelle Aquila 2-2, 2B, 5 RBI; Samantha Zelenka 2-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; WP Fia Zelenka no-hitter, 7 strikeouts. FC (8-5).

Somerset Academy Silver Palms 6, Palmetto 1: Ava Stevens 2-3, BB, R; Taylor Rebhan 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Lani Gonzalez 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Edan Playa 7 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 4 K. SASP (10-1).

Water polo

The Gulliver Prep girls’ water polo team defeated Coral Gables 17-0 in the first round of regionals.

Seventh grade goalie Sofia Beltran led the shutout with two steals and four blocks.

Other top performers: Sr. Capt. Gaby Montalvo 8 goals,1 assist, 3 steals; Sr. Aria Torretta 3 goals, 1 steal; Fr. Sophia Kingston 2 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals. GP (20-1).

The Gulliver Prep boys’ water polo team defeated Miami Beach 16-4 in the first round of regionals. Goalie Leo Isom led the charge with one steal and 11 blocks.

Other top performers: Sr. Capt. Harry Sharma 6 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal; Sr. Captain Daniel Preston 2 goals, 2 steals, 1 assist; Victor Gordon 6 steals, 3 assists. GP (21-3-1).

Flag football

True North 20, Braddock 8: Sasha Santos (Jr) 2 TD, 3 rec, 86 yds; Monica Solomon (Sr) TD, 97 all purpose yds; Aliyana Henry (Jr) 2 TD passes, 135 yds. TN (6-3), Brd (1-7).

True North flag football quarterback Aliyana Henry.

Badminton

In a battle of unbeatens, Katarina Slazas of Palmetto defeated Annabelle Calles of Barbara Goleman in badminton No.1 girls’ singles. Palmetto’s No.1 girls’ doubles tandem (Penelope Murray and Isabella Reale) also recorded a strong win.

Palmetto 9, Barbara Goleman 1: No.1 Girls’ Singles: Katarina Slazas (Plm) won 21-8, 21-11; No.1 Boys’ Doubles: Brian Shirley/Kristopher Menendez (Plm) won 21-19, 21-11; No.1 Girls’ Doubles: Penelope Murray/Isabella Reale (Plm) won 21-1, 21-4; No.1 Mixed Doubles: Raafay Khan/Nicole Paz (Plm) won 21-6, 21-5 ; No.2 Boys’ Singles: Benjamin Jones (Plm) won 21-11, 17-21, 21-18; No.2 Girls’ Singles: Siriwarin Preedee (Plm) won 21-5, 21-9; No.2 Boys’ Doubles: Darren Ku/Mateo Popadopulos (Plm) won 21-15, 21-15 ; No.2 Girls’ Doubles (Sara Paredes/Lexi Morgado (Plm) won 12-16, 21-13; No.2 Mixed Doubles (Brandon Jagers/Khanh Duong (Plm) won 21-8, 21-6.

