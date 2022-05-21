Cardinal Gibbons rallies past Charlotte Catholic to win 5th NCHSAA girls lacrosse crown

Cardinal Gibbons rallied from a big early deficit against Charlotte Catholic, then had to pull away again after a Catholic rally, to win the N.C. 4A girls lacrosse state championship.

Gibbons won 13-9, getting a put-away goal with 7:32 to play to go up by two.

Catholic led 6-2 early before Gibbons rallied to lead. Catholic rallied back to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but Gibbons scored the final four goals.

Gibbons has now won five of the last six girls state championships, including wins over Charlotte Catholic in 2018 and ‘19. Catholic won the title in 2010 and 2014.

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: Charlotte Catholic vs. Cardinal Gibbons