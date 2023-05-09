Cardinal Gibbons, Hialeah Gardens, Mater Lakes, True North win districts in boys’ volleyball

Mater Lakes Academy boys’ volleyball won a district title, while improving to 24-3, and Cardinal Gibbons did the same to reach 23 wins with just three defeats.

Not to be outdone, True North boys’ volleyball won its first district championship (and with no seniors).

District Championship: Cardinal Gibbons d. Fort Lauderdale 25-11, 25-16, 25-15: Gabriel Nejad 27 assists; Daniel Sappia 15 kills; Thiago Zamprogno 11 kills; Callan Fry 10 digs. CG (23-3).

The Hialeah Gardens boys’ volleyball team won a district title.

District Championship: Hialeah Gardens d. Hialeah-Miami Lakes 25-12, 25-15, 25-14: Justin Hoyos 11 kills, 6 blocks; Michael Gomez 30 assists, 8 digs; Anthony Ferrer 4 kills, 5 aces, 2 blocks; Diego Quevedo 10 digs, 11 kills. HG (13-5).

The Mater Lakes Academy boys’ volleyball team won a district title.

District Championship: Mater Lakes Academy d. Goleman 25-15, 25-15, 25-19: Jesus Montes 20 kills, 9 blocks, 9 digs; Kevin Llerena 7 kills, 3 aces; Ibrahim Perez 2 kills, 13 blocks; Nicholas Aranda 30 assists, 3 aces; Enzo Diaz 5 kills. MLA (24-3).

The True North boys’ volleyball team won a district title.

District Championship: True North d. TERRA 23-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16: Chris Rivero (Jr) 22 Kills, 15 Digs; Danny Avella (Jr) 9 Kills; Danny Artilles (Jr) 9 Kills, 14 Digs; David Quinones (Jr) 41 Assists, 3 Blocks; Benjamin Abella (Jr) 22 digs; Robert Romero (Fr) 4 Kills; Ryan Miller (Jr) 4 Kills. TN (18-7), T (12-10).

Other Local District Champs include: Archbishop McCarthy, Belen Jesuit, Calvary Christian, Coral Glades, Cypress Bay, Hialeah, Miami High, Monsignor Pace, Palmetto, South Broward, Southwest.

Track and Field

Academy for Innovative Education Charter (AIE) celebrated several track & field athletes advancing to regionals.

Region qualifiers from the AIE boys’ and girls’ track & field teams.

Led by Coach Agustin Gallo, the Aviators track & field program is in its second year, competing for the first time in the FHSAA state series. As first timers in the series, AIE finished fifth at districts in the boys’ division and sixth in the girls’ division.

Mario Martinez of the AIE boys’ track & field team.

Individually at districts, senior Mario Martinez won the 200-meter and 400-meter races and was third in the long jump and triple jump, to qualify for regionals in four events. Senior teammate Pedro Goycoolea was runner-up in the pole vault, and the girls’ 3200-meter relay team (sophomores Isabella Arias, Samantha Ayerdis, Emily Gonzalez, Nahia Riveros Izquierdo) also placed second.

Emily Gonzalez of the AIE girls’ track & field team

Gonzalez took fourth in the 800, and the girls’ 1600-meter relay squad (Ayerdis, E.Gonzalez, L.Gonzalez, Izquierdo) also qualified for regionals.

Martinez signed with the Florida National University track & field team.

Baseball

University of Miami commit Brandon Olivera fired a 3-hitter over six innings before David Davila relieved him to record the final three outs as host Miami Springs won its third district championship in the last four seasons with an 8-1 victory over Mater Lakes Academy.

In that District 15-4A final, Olivera struck out nine while walking just one as Springs improved to 16-7 and will host a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Andy Hernandez (2-for-2, 3 RBI), Kelven Perrera (2-for-4, RBI) and Ivan Membrano (2-for-3, 3 runs scored) led the way offensively for the Hawks.

--- Bill Daley

More baseball

In the bottom of the ninth, Adrian Santana hit a walk-off sac fly RBI to score Justin Ruiz as the Doral Academy baseball team edged Varela 3-2 for the District 16-6A championship.

District 16-6A Championship: Doral Academy 3, Varela 2 (9 inn.): Adrian Santana 2-4, Sac Fly RBI; Michael Torres 1-2, 2-run HR; Wilfred Gonzalez RBI; Luis Rodriguez 5 IP, 0 ER, 7 K; WP Pedro Acosta 2 IP, 4 K. Dor (21-6).

Softball

District Championship: Somerset Academy Silver Palms 4, Westminster Christian 3: SASP: Ava Stevens 1-2, 2 BB, R, 2 SB; Taylor Rebhan 1-3, 2 BB, 2 R, SB; Lani Gonzalez 2-3, 2-run 2B; WP Edan Playa (17-1) 7 IP, 2 K. WC: Kaley Dyer (8th Grader) 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 K; Abi Barbosa (8th Grader) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K; Gigi Khoury 1-3; Brooke Rebhan 1-3, 2B; Dani Alvarez 1-3, 2B; Jas Armenteros 1-3; Kaley Dyer 1-3, RBI. SASP (25-2), WC (11-8-1).

The Somerset Academy Silver Palms softball team won a district title.

