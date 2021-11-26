Cardinal Gibbons advances to NC high school region final with win over Panther Creek

In the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs, Cardinal Gibbons defeated Panther Creek 42-14 on Friday, advancing to the regional round of the 4A state playoffs.

After a few drives stalled out for both teams in the first quarter, Cardinal Gibbons took the initial lead as junior quarterback Connor Clark found senior tight end Jake Taylor open for the score. On their next possession, the Crusaders added to their lead with another score through the air. Clark found junior running back Blake Raphael for the touchdown to make the score 14-0 after the extra kick.

Cardinal Gibbons wide receiver Jake Taylor (8) makes the catch for the touchdown ahead of Panther Creek’s Kamari Mullen (25) during the first quarter. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders and the Panther Creek Catamounts met in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs in Raleigh, N.C. on November 26, 2021.

Cardinal Gibbons nearly added to the score even further at the end of the second half as Panther Creek quarterback Amari Odom was forced to scramble backwards toward his own end zone. He was tackled at the 1-yard line, and two plays later, he escaped more trouble by finding senior wide receiver Jesse Powell at the opposing 48 to put the ball out of harm’s way.

The Catamounts didn’t score to end the half, though, and the Crusaders entered the third quarter ahead by a pair of touchdowns.

After Panther Creek’s first drive stalled out, Cardinal Gibbons senior running back Donovan Shepard picked up some long runs, as he did throughout the game, to put his team in scoring position. The drive was closed out by junior Joshua Stoneking for the one-yard touchdown.

From there, the Catamounts could not regain any control of the game, and the Crusaders continued to pile on from both sides of the ball.

Panther Creek turned it over on downs following the Stoneking score, and Cardinal Gibbons made them pay on the other end. Raphael scored his second touchdown of the game, this time on the ground, to put the Crusaders up 28-0.

Panther Creek’s Kalen Luten (36) stiff-arms Cardinal Gibbons’ Donovan Dozier (45) during the first quarter. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders and the Panther Creek Catamounts met in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs in Raleigh, N.C. on November 26, 2021.

The Catamounts seemed to have its best possession of the game after falling in the four-touchdown hole, steadily driving down the field into the start of the fourth quarter. A defensive pass interference and a big catch from sophomore Kalen Luten got the ball down to the Cardinal Gibbons 26.

Later in the drive, however, the team faced a fourth-and-3 that resulted in Odoms throwing an interception. He was initially picked off by junior Oliver Evans, who handed the ball off to senior Will Mason midway during his return, and Mason capped the play with a touchdown.

The Catamounts tacked on a pair of late touchdowns, but ultimately fell, 42-14.

The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders advanced to the regional final of the 4A state playoffs, where they will face the winner of Leesville Road and Rolesville.