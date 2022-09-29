Cardigan Consolidated return date: up in the air

Details like when and how Cardigan Consolidated staff and students will return to school are as high in the air as the shingles and debris that ripped off the school’s roof through the hurricane.

“It’s too early to confirm what the days ahead will look like at the schools where the impact was greatest,” said Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning Natalie Jameson. “All options are currently on the table.”

Accommodating students at other schools, or finding alternative locations for schooling are options under consideration by the PSB and the Department of Education.

“In a situation whereby no alternative locations are available, we could potentially be looking at some virtual learning,” Minister Jameson said, emphasizing it is still too early to know exactly what will happen.

Fiona smacked Cardigan Consolidated School hard and caused serious damage to the roof. One section appears to be caved-in with roof lining blown out. Shingles, roof lining and other infrastructure debris littered the school yard following the hurricane.

Damages at Queen Charlotte Junior High School (attended by just over 600 grade 7-9 students) and Ecole Evangeline (attended by about 200 k-12 students) alongside Cardigan Consolidated (attended by about 100 grade 1-6 students), are expected by the department, to take longer than other schools to return back to normal as a safe learning environment.

Lesser but noteworthy damages have also been reported at West Royalty Elementary and Westwood Primary schools as well.

Assessments of school buildings across the Island are ongoing but have, in many cases, been limited to assessments in the dark and without power.

Once power returns, staff can check all mechanical systems such as heating, sewer, lights, air exchange and this information will impact the direction of the department and school board’s planning and decisions.

In the meantime, Ms Jameson announced schools across the Island would be closed until at least Monday.

Power outages as well as roads still blocked by debris are contributing to the extended school closure.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic