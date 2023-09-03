Cardigan Bay: Rare sighting of deep-diving whale off Welsh coast

A whale rarely seen in shallow waters has been spotted off the Welsh coast.

The Sowerby's beaked whale was seen off New Quay, Ceredigion, by sightseers on a dolphin watching trip.

The whales are deep-diving oceanic species that typically live in waters over 1,000 meters (3280ft) deep, the Sea Watch Foundation said, adding that the sighting was a "significant" event.

The charity called on the public to report any sightings of Sowerby's beaked whales to them.

The Sea Watch Foundation, which works to protect whales, dolphins, and other marine life, said the information could help them to better understand the distribution and behaviour of the species.

"There have only been 13 confirmed sightings of Sowerby's whales in the UK since 2007," said Claudia Afeltra from the Sea Watch Foundation.

"While the sighting has not raised immediate concerns for the whale's well-being, as it appeared healthy and naturally retreated to deeper waters, we will closely monitor its movements".