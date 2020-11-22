Cardiff: Three stabbed and three others injured in 'large disturbance'

Six people are in hospital following in a large disturbance in Cardiff in which two people were arrested.

One person suffered head injuries and remains in a serious condition, while three others are believed to have been stabbed.

The remaining two suffered minor injuries.

South Wales police confirmed there had been an incident on Queen Street at around 9.50pm on Saturday.

Six people have subsequently been taken to, or self-presented at, the University Hospital of Wales with various injuries.

A spokesman said: "An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances, and anyone who witnessed the incident or events prior of after to it, is urged to contact police via 101, quoting occurrence 2000424668."