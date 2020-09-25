Cardiff and Swansea going into local lockdown with people told not to enter or leave

Shoppers in Cardiff, which will go into a local lockdown on Sunday. (Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Cardiff and Swansea will go into local lockdown from 6pm on Sunday, the Welsh government has announced.

Under the restrictions, people will not be able to enter or leave the areas without a reasonable excuse.

They will not be able to meet indoors with anyone they do not live with, with extended households suspended.

People must work from home when possible, health minister Vaughan Gething told a press conference in Cardiff.

Gething warned people in both cities not to have a “big blowout” over the weekend before restrictions come into force at 6pm on Sunday.

The town of Llanelli will also go into local lockdown on Saturday at 6pm.

He said the Welsh government was acting on a more localised basis for the first time in Llanelli “because the transmission of coronavirus is concentrated on the town itself”.

“Introducing restrictions in any parts of Wales is always an incredibly difficult decision for us to make – having to introduce these restrictions in our biggest cities, including our capital, is another sombre milestone in a difficult year.

“We’re acting to protect people’s health and to try and break the chain of transmission and stop the situation from getting worse.”

