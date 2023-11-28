Cardiff roads closed after suspicious item found

A cordon is in place around the area, police said

Police have closed a number of roads in Cardiff after a suspicious item was discovered.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Titan Road, in the Splott area of the city, on Tuesday afternoon.

South Wales Police said it was seeking the advice of bomb disposal experts.

A cordon is in place and a number of roads are closed in the area, with drivers advised to take alternative routes.

Ocean Park Arena, a business based on nearby Ocean Way, said on Facebook: "Police have informed us they are closing Ocean Way due to an unexploded WW2 bomb and we have to shut immediately.

"Apologies but all bookings tonight are cancelled."